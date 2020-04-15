Stock rally taking a breather

The face-ripping rally is pausing for the moment, with S&P 500 futures down 1.85% , Dow futures down 1.6% and Nasdaq 100 futures off 1.25% .

Oil is lower by 2.8% and gold by 1.25% .

The 10-year Treasury yield is down 7 basis points to 0.69%.

Q1 earnings season continues to rev up, with Bank of America, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs among those reporting this morning. If yesterday is any indication, bank execs are taking advantage of a pretty much "anything goes" quarter to kitchen-sink it - posting huge increases in loan-loss reserves that just maybe will become future profits should the economy get back on its feet relatively soon.