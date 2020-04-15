Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) has entered into a private exchange agreement with a holder of its 2.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021.

Pursuant to the agreement, the company will issue ~$36.05M 4.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 in exchange for ~$32.77M 2021 Notes held by such holder.

The initial conversion rate for 2024 Notes is 137.2213 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes.

Upon completion of the exchange transaction, outstanding 2021 and 2024 Notes will be ~$64.42M and ~$174.91M, respectively.

Closing date is April 20.