Global demand for oil (CL1:COM) in April is forecast to drop by a record 29M bbl/day to levels not seen in a quarter century, the International Energy Agency says, part of a set of dire estimates that executive director Fatih Birol calls "staggering."

"When we look back on 2020, we may well see it was the worst year in the history of global oil markets, [and] April may well have been the worst month," Birol said following the agency's release of its monthly oil report.

The report has sent a shudder through oil prices, with WTI crude plunging below $20, -2.5% to $19.70/bbl and Brent -3.6% to $28.53/bbl.

The IEA estimates total global oil demand for the year overall will drop by a record 9.3M bbl/day, even with a recovery forecast for H2.

Oil storage is seen being exhausted by mid-year as global inventories swell to 12M bbl/day during H1, overwhelming the logistics of the oil industry in the coming weeks.

