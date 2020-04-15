Preliminary Q1 net investment income is seen at $0.55-$0.57 per share. Distributable NII is seen at $0.59-$0.61 per share.

Net asset value per share is $20.35-$20.85 and includes estimated losses related to the pandemic panic. Shares closed yesterday at $26.13, still a fancy premium to book.

As of March 31, the company had $54.2M of cash and cash equivalents and $277M of borrowings under its revolver. It's got another $463M of borrowing firepower, plus another $45.2M of capacity in its SBIC licenses.

The company this quarter is paying its normal $0.615 dividend rate and expects to do same in Q3, even as it expects NII and DNII not to cover the dividend in both quarters. The semi-annual supplemental payout is likely to be suspended.