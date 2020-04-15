JPMorgan analyst Jamie Baker says the initial investor enthusiasm over the airline relief package is difficult to reconcile, and the firm remains concerned that the Treasury’s aggressive negotiating stance portends a difficult road ahead for the industry.

Baker thinks the tough approach will be felt as airlines struggle to see bookings return. "What was once thought to be free, formulaic, and easy turned out to be drawn out, somewhat expensive, and intense," he notes.

"Unfortunately, we simply don’t see any way for most US airlines to avoid massive layoffs unless the industry specific payroll protection grants/loans are extended. And therein lies why we have viewed the progression of the aid from 100% grants to only 70% grants plus 30% loans (for the grant portion) as a significant negative development for the sector," warns Baker.