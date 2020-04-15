Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) announces positive results from a Phase 4 clinical trial evaluating Acthar Gel (repository corticotropin injection) in patients with persistently active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) despite treatment with stable background disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) and low-dose glucocorticoids.

The data were recently published online in Rheumatology and Therapy. The company first announced the results in June 2019 before presenting at EULAR in Madrid.

The study met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant proportion of treated patients achieving low disease activity at week 12 compared to placebo.