Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) has priced its $200M aggregate principal amount of 1.500% convertible senior subordinated notes due 2026 in a private offering.

Initial purchasers are granted an option to purchase up to an additional $30M of notes.

The initial conversion rate is 51.9224 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes (~$19.26 per share).

Net proceeds of ~$193.3M will be used to fund the cost of capped call transactions, pipeline acquisitions or licenses, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

In connection with the pricing of the notes, Coherus entered into private capped call transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers. The cap price will initially be $25.9263 per share.

Closing date is April 17.