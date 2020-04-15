U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Q1 EPS of 72 cents misses the average analyst estimate of 81 cents as the bank boosts its provision for credit losses to $993M from $395M in the previous quarter.

USB slips 0.8% in premarket trading.

Q1 net interest income of $3.22B creeps up 0.5% from Q4 2019 and slips 1.1% from Q1 2019.

Q1 net interest margin of 2.91% compares with 2.92% in Q4 and 3.16% in Q1 2019.

Q1 noninterest income of $2.53B rises 3.7% Q/Q and 10% Y/Y.

Q1 noninterest expense of $3.32B falls 2.5% Q/Q and rises 7.4% Y/Y.

Q1 average total loans of $297.7B rises 0.9% from Q4.

Q1 total average deposits of $362.8B rises 1.8% Q/Q.

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 9.0% at March 31, 2020 vs. 9.1% at Dec. 31, 2019 and 9.3% at March 31, 2019.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

