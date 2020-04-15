Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) shareholder Biglari Capital sent a letter to management criticizing the company's decision to withdraw from Punch Bowl Social after losing money on the investment.

"One of the most astonishing aspects of this ordeal concerns the speed and timing of your exit from Punch Bowl Social, for there was no sound justification for abandoning the investment two days prior to the passage of the CARES Act," stated Biglari.

Biglari, which holds a stake of 8.6% in Cracker Barrel, plans to pursue board representation.