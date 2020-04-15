Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) says it is taking additional steps to cope with declining oil prices, including cutting planned 2020 capital spending by another $350M on top of the $500M cut announced last month.

Full-year capex is now set at $800M-$900M, a 50% reduction at the midpoint from original guidance.

Capital spending cuts are primarily in the U.S. onshore business, as Noble defers planned Delaware and DJ Basin activity until commodity prices improve.

The quarterly cash dividend is cut to an annualized $0.08/share from $0.48 previously.

Noble says it has identified an additional $125M in cash cost savings, which it expects to reduce cash outlay for 2020 by more than $175M vs. the original plan; executive salaries are cut by 10%-20% through year-end 2020.

The company says it has furloughed more than 30% of its U.S. workforce.

Noble also says it drew down $1B on its unsecured $4B revolving credit facility.