Morgan Stanley tips that Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCPK:GXYEF) may have fared better than peers in Q1 on an EBITDA comparison, due in part to rental income from their shopping malls and some other sources of revenue.

The shopping malls in Macau were affected less than casino closures during Q1, according to the firm.

Sands China is forecast to churn up property EBITDA of $55M and Galaxy is expected to report $21M, while peers are seen being in the red for the quarter.