Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Q1 EPS of $3.11 misses the average analyst estimate of $3.36 as it boosts reserves for credit losses amid uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

GS falls 2.0% in premarket trading.

Provision for credit losses was $937M in the quarter vs. $336M for Q4 2019 and $224M in Q1 2019, primarily due to significantly higher provisions related to corporate loans as a result of continued pressure in the energy sector and the impact of COVID-19 on the broader economic environment.

Q1 also included provisions related to growth in corporate loans and credit card loans, and the impact of accounting for credit losses under the CECL standard.

Q1 Investment Banking net revenue of $2.18B, its second highest quarterly performance, up 6% from Q4 and 25% from Q1 2019.

FICC generated net revenue of $2.97B, its highest quarterly performance in five years, up 33% Y/Y, due to significantly higher net revenues in FICC intermediation,

Q1 Equities net revenue of $2.19B, its second highest quarterly performance in five years, up 22% Y/Y.

Q1 Asset Management net revenue were -$96M vs. $3.00B for Q4 2019 and $1.79B in Q1 2019.

Q1 Consumer & Wealth Management net revenue of $1.49B rose 6% Q/Q and 21% Y/Y.

Global core liquid assets averaged $243B for Q1 vs. an average of $237B for Q4 2019.

Conference call at 9:30 AM ET.

