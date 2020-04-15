Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) has completed design qualification, production and shipment of five COVID-19 vaccine candidates to Italy-based Takis Biotech, to support preclinical animal testing that will begin immediately.

The vaccine candidates were produced by Company’s PCR-based LinearDNA manufacturing systems.

Preliminary testing of plasmid-based vaccine templates shows strong immune responses, catalyzes testing of Linear DNA-based constructs set to begin immediately.

The next step is to utilize these LinearDNA candidates to inoculate mice whose sera will be tested for the presence of antibodies that bind to purified Spike protein.

Those positive candidates will be tested for their ability to neutralize SARS-CoV-2.

The company intends to execute its cGMP plan to support human trials scheduled to begin this fall.