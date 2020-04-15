Costco madness seen normalizing in April

  • JPMorgan lowers estimates on Costco (NASDAQ:COST) to adjust for a potential "normalization" in the latter part of April. The firm now expects April same-store sales growth of +5.7%, including +7.0% in the U.S.
  • "We are also assuming a 30-bp headwind in core merchandise margin in 3Q given the trend since early March favoring grocery vs. discretionary with ~10 bps of incremental pressure for higher employee benefit/pay, enhanced store cleaning, etc.," writes Christopher Horvers.
  • JP's FQ3 EPS forecast on Costco goes to $1.75 vs. $2.10 consensus. That consensus mark is likely to be heading lower as more analysts reset expectations.
  • The firm keeps an Overweight rating on Costco.
  • Shares of Costco are down 1.31% premarket to $310.01.
