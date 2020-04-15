CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) has treated the first patient in its Phase 2 basket trial for 22 solid cancer tumors. The patient has breast cancer, not triple-negative breast cancer.

This Phase 2 basket trial will include 30 patients with CCR5+ locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Leronlimab will be administered as a weekly dose of 350 mg.

Subjects participating in this study will be allowed to receive and continue the standard-of-care chemotherapy.

Preliminary results on each patient are expected within three to four weeks after the initial injection of leronlimab. The primary endpoint is progression-free survival.