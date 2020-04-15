Sonoco (NYSE:SON) is raising the price for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) in the U.S. and Canada by $50/ton from May 13..

The last price increase for URB was nearly two years ago and with the rise in input costs, the price increase was imperative to support margins.

"Recently, Sonoco made the difficult decision to shutter two paper machines in the U.S. and Canada. We must do everything that we can to lessen the risk of further mill closures, and retain an efficient supply chain for our customers across our North America mill footprint," said division VP Tim Davis.