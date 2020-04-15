Six Flags Theme Parks (SFTP), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) intends to offer up to $665M of senior secured notes in a private offering.

Net proceeds will be used to repay indebtedness and the remaining amount for general corporate matters and working capital purposes, including expenses relating to the transaction.

SFTP received sufficient consents from lenders for credit facility amendment which will eliminate the use of Borrower Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA from the second, third and fourth quarters of 2020 in any net leverage covenant test.