Driven by higher loan loss reserves, Citigroup (NYSE:C) Q1 EPS of $1.05 falls short of the consensus of $1.44 and declines from $1.87 in the year-ago quarter.

The credit reserve build of $4.89B reflects the change in Citi's economic outlook on estimated lifetime losses under the new Current Expected Credit Loss standard.

"Our earnings for the first quarter were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," said CEO Michael Corbat. "We managed our expenses with discipline and had good revenue performance as the economic shocks caused by the pandemic weren’t felt until late in the quarter."

Citi falls 1.7% in premarket trading.

Allowance for loan losses was $20.8B at Q1-end, or 2.91% of total loans, vs. $12.3B, or 1.82% of total loans at the end of the prior-year period.

Q1-end loans were $721B, up 6% from a year earlier; deposits at the end of the quarter of $1.2T rose 15% Y/Y.

Q1 Global Consumer Banking posted a net loss of $754M vs. net income of $1.58B in Q4 2019 and net income of $1.32B in Q1 2019.

Q1 Institutional Clients Group net income of $3.63B increased 27% Q/Q and 7% Y/Y.