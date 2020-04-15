Alan Circle and Martin Ferraro have joined Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) outsourced trading division as managing directors and Co-Heads of Foreign Exchange, Commodities and Futures.

Both personnel will lead the expanded service offering to the firm’s current clients, while actively extending the reach of outsourced trading to a broader global audience.

Both personnel will be based in New York and report to Michael Rosen and Jack Seibald, Global Co-Heads of Prime Brokerage and Outsourced Trading.

The company expects additional team members will be hired in London and Hong Kong over the course of the year.

Source: Press Release