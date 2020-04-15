Customers in NYC and Miami can now order Uber (NYSE:UBER) Eats deliveries through the 1-800 number the company began testing in February.

Users can dial the number and speak with an agent to find out about menu options and pricing and complete the payment.

Uber hopes to roll out the service to more cities in the coming weeks.

The toll-free number could appeal to older customers who aren't comfortable using a smartphone or the Uber app.

Uber Eats has grown in importance for the company since the coronavirus pandemic slowed ride-share demand.