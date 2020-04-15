BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) achieves a $5.1B final close of Global Energy & Power Infrastructure Fund III, exceeding the original fund target of $3.5B and original hard cap of $4.5B.

GEPIF III aims to generate strong uncorrelated returns from investments in high-quality and essential energy infrastructure businesses and assets.

It will invest in energy subsectors, which primarily consist of: power sector, including electric power generated from renewable sources and from natural gas; the midstream sector, including energy transportation and storage; and the utility sector.

Commitments include investment mandates from over 50 institutional investors, including public and private pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, insurance companies, and non-profit organizations across the U.S., Europe, Asia and the Middle East.