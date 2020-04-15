HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) is withdrawing its FY2020 guidance due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is reducing all non-essential and discretionary operating costs, optimizing marketing budgets and limiting non-essential capital expenditures and has decided to defer interim dividend payment until further notice.

The company has a strong balance sheet, with a cash balance of RUB2.1B and a Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.8x as of December 31, 2019.

Russia is currently expected to remain under lockdown at least until the end of April.