TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID).

Under the terms of agreement, TFFP and USAMRIID will collaborate over a 3-year period to investigate Thin Film Freezing to formulate two different countermeasures, a monoclonal antibody against alphaviruses (e.g. Venezuelan, Western, and Eastern equine encephalitis viruses) and a vesicular stomatitis virus vaccine against filoviruses (e.g. Ebola, Marburg).

USAMRIID will evaluate the immune responses induced by the dry powder formulations given by the pulmonary or intranasal route in a rodent model, as compared to the traditional routes of administration.