Ultra Petroleum (OTCQX:UPLC) -10.6% pre-market after its 8-K filing says previous talks about an out-of-court restructuring have collapsed, and discussions with other debtholders and their advisers are focused on a potential Chapter 11 filing.

"It may be necessary for us to file a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code or the Canadian Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act," Ultra says.

The filing includes a going concern warning: "If we do not obtain a waiver or other suitable relief from the lenders under the credit agreement and the term loan agreement before the expiration of a 30-day grace period, an event of default... would occur... We do not expect to obtain a waiver of this requirement."