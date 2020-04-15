Reflecting a bigger provision for credit losses, PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) Q1 EPS of $1.95 falls short of the $2.25 consensus and declines from $2.61 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 provision for credit losses of $914M, calculated under the CECL accounting standard, increased $693M vs. Q4 2019, primarily due to the economic impact of COVID-19 and loan growth.

PNC drops 2.5% in premarket trading.

Q1 net interest income of $2.5B increased 1% from Q4 2019, primarily due to lower rates on deposits and borrowings and higher loan and securities balances partially offset by lower loan and other earning asset yields and one less day in Q1.

Net interest margin increased 6 basis points to 2.84%.

Q1 noninterest income of $2.0B fell 5% Q/Q.

Loans at March 31, 2020 of $264.6B increased 10% from Dec. 31, 2019, with commercial lending balances up 15%.

Deposits at March 31, 2010 of $305.2B, up 6% from Q4-end.

Q1 return on average common equity of 7.51% vs. 11.54% in Q4 and 11.13% in Q1 2019.

Conference call at 9:30 AM ET.

