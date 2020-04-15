Retail sales fell 3.1% M/M in March after stripping out the impact of gas and motor sales.

As expected, there were eye-popping drops in categories like clothing (-51% Y/Y), food services (-23%), furniture/home furnishings (-25%) and electronics/appliances stores (-25%). Department stores (KSS, JWN, M, JCP) saw a downturn of 24% during the month.

Grocery stores (KR, TGT, WMT, SFM, IMKTA, WMK, NGVC) saw a 29% Y/Y jump in sales during the month, while home improvement stores (HD, LOW) may have surprised with a 7.6% increase.

The nonstore retailers category that includes Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was up 9.7% during the month.

