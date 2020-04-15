Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) says it has retained ~70% of its sales compared to last year since moving to an enhanced curbside service model with stores closed.

Domestic online sales are up over 250% and approximately 50% of these sales are from customers choosing to pick up their products at BBY stores.

Despite holding on to a decent portion of sales, Best Buy is temporarily furloughing approximately 51K domestic hourly store employees, including nearly all part-time employees. The company is retaining approximately 82% of its full-time store and field employees on its payroll, including the vast majority of In-Home Advisors and Geek Squad Agents.

BBY -1.93% premarket to $68.50.

Source: Press Release