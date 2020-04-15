Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) has resubmitted its Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) to the FDA for approval to begin a stress urinary incontinence (SUI) trial now entitled, PURSUIT - Prospective U.S. Radiofrequency SUI Trial.

The trial is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Viveve's CMRF treatment versus an inert sham tip for the improvement of SUI in women.

The resubmitted IDE addresses specific protocol requests and provides positive results from additional in vivo animal safety testing requested by the FDA.