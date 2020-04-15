Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) slips 3% premarket on modest volume on reports that the second study of remdesivir in China, the one in mild-to-moderately ill COVID-19 patients, has been suspended.

The trial in severely ill patients was terminated earlier due to low enrollment.

Update: The second study was also suspended for low enrollment. RBC's Brian Abrahams believes that preliminary results were probably inconclusive since a relatively high number of patients (n=237) had been enrolled, adding that the probability that remdesivir shows substantial efficacy in COVID-19 is a coin toss.