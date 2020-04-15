Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), due to report earnings before the bell on Thursday, is on track for its worst session since April 1, down 3.7% after Goldman Sachs missed earnings expectations in its earnings report, partly due to reserve builds.

MS largely skirted the weakness seen in the larger money center banks yesterday after JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) showed large builds in their reserves in anticipation of credit losses related to Covid-19, ending the day lower after opening the day up.

FICC and equities net revenue at Goldman were historically strong, while their asset management division results were weaker. Morgan Stanley has recently generated more of their revenues from asset management than has Goldman, which could account for part of the weakness in shares.