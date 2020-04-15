Covanta (NYSE:CVA) -13.2% pre-market as Stifel double downgrades shares to Sell from Buy with a Street-low price target of $6.50.

Covanta cut its dividend to $0.32/share from $1.00 after yesterday's close, and Stifel's Michael Hoffman says "the cut in itself is less significant but the thinking about why to cut is troubling."

Hoffman thinks COVID-19 will hurt Covanta "for a sustained period, not 6-12 months but years," seeing variable spot pricing in waste, electricity and metals falling meaningfully "with little expectation these spot rates improve soon."

