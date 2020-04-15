Schwab drops 3.3% as Q1 net interest revenue falls
Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)
- Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) falls 3.2% in premarket trading even as Q1 EPS, excluding certain items, of 62 cents meets the average analyst estimate of 62 cents.
- Q1 EPS falls from 69 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Q1 net revenue of $2.62B squeaks past the $2.61B consensus and falls 4% Y/Y; March core net new assets were $27.9B, up 14% M/M and 52% Y/Y.
- Net interest revenue of $1.6B declined 6% Y/Y, due to pressure across the yield curve accelerating late in the quarter, which outweighed the impact of significantly higher levels of client cash sweep balances.
- Q1 total net new assets rose 42% Y/Y and fell 5% Q/Q.
- Clients opened a record 609K new brokerage accounts — over 280K in March alone — bringing total active brokerage accounts at quarter end to 12.7M, up 8% from March 2019.
- Trading revenue, which is now reported in order flow revenue, was 13% lower than the year-ago period at $188M, due to October 2019 pricing actions, partly offset by a significant increase in transactions.
- Given rapid accumulation of client cash sweep balances, Schwab placed a substantial amount in excess reserves at the Fed; such balances totaled $58.7B at the end of March, up from $18.8B at the end of 2019, said CFO Peter Crawford.
