Roth Capital turns cautious on Yeti Holdings (YETI +16.3% ) on its view the risk/reward profile is less favorable with a weakening consumer backdrop.

"Our proprietary checks suggest YETI's DTC channel eroded materially in March/April, and assuming consumer softness sustains in Q2/Q3, we are resetting our 2020 DTC growth forecast. Moreover, we worry YETI's high levels of Drinkware inventory could create a drag on performance in the coming quarters," writes analyst Matt Koranda.

Koranda also points to some erosion in the Amazon channel.

Roth drops Yeti to a Neutral rating from Buy and assigns a price target of $27 (17X the 2020 adjusted EBITDA estimate). The average sell-side PT on Yeti is $31.27.