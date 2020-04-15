Roth Capital turns cautious on Yeti Holdings (YETI +16.3%) on its view the risk/reward profile is less favorable with a weakening consumer backdrop.
"Our proprietary checks suggest YETI's DTC channel eroded materially in March/April, and assuming consumer softness sustains in Q2/Q3, we are resetting our 2020 DTC growth forecast. Moreover, we worry YETI's high levels of Drinkware inventory could create a drag on performance in the coming quarters," writes analyst Matt Koranda.
Koranda also points to some erosion in the Amazon channel.
Roth drops Yeti to a Neutral rating from Buy and assigns a price target of $27 (17X the 2020 adjusted EBITDA estimate). The average sell-side PT on Yeti is $31.27.
Shares of Yeti are down 2.44% premarket to $25.25 vs. the 52-week trading range of $15.28 to $38.61.