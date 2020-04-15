Demonstrating why it has a dominant position in clinical diagnostics, Abbott (NYSE:ABT) has launched its third COVID-19 test, this time a blood test that detects IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 that is performed on automated instruments.

It expects to ship 1M tests this week and 4M in April. It expects to supply enough product to screen as many as 20M samples by June.

Its lab-based molecular test and its rapid point-of-care test, both detecting the virus itself, are already in use.