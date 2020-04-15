Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) and Hexo (NYSE:HEXO) inked a deal to explore opportunities for non-alcohol hemp-derived CBD beverages in Colorado. The new joint venture called Truss CBD USA will be majority owned by Molson Coors and will operate as a standalone entity with its own board of directors, management team, resources and go-to-market strategy.

All production and distribution for Truss CBD USA will be kept within Colorado state lines since it is one of a few states that has an established regulatory framework for hemp-derived CBD in food and beverages. No hemp-derived CBD products will be produced at Molson Coors facilities.

TAP -1.22% premarket to $46.00. HEXO +8.88% .

Source: Press Release