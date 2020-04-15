Cleveland-Cliffs sees Q1 revenues below consensus, suspends dividend
Apr. 15, 2020 9:24 AM ETCleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)CLFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor53 Comments
- Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) -5.1% pre-market after issuing downside revenue guidance for Q1, seeing sales of $345M-$375M vs. $402M analyst consensus estimate, and suspending its dividend.
- Other preliminary Q1 results include adjusted EBITDA of $15M-$25M, mining and pelletizing sales volume of 2.1M long tons, and pre-AK Steel merger flat-rolled steel shipments of 1.1M short tons through March 12 plus 200K short tons to March 31.
- Cleveland-Cliffs says it is "comfortable" with its liquidity position of ~$1B as of March 31.
- The company performed stress tests of liquidity in the most extreme scenarios, in which liquidity would reach a trough of $370M in September and then improve.