Citing increased demand for its enterprise headsets, Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) now expects Q4 GAAP revenue of $395-405M, up from the prior range of $354-394M.
The company expects non-GAAP EBITDA to come in above the $20-45M guidance for the quarter, which ended on March 28.
PLT had $226M in cash and equivalents at quarter's end and plans to defer any debt repayment until Q1 FY21.
The company is suspending its quarterly dividend, which will save $25M.
Plantronics will report Q4 results on May 12.
PLT shares are up 13.8% to $14.02.