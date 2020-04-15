Citing increased demand for its enterprise headsets, Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) now expects Q4 GAAP revenue of $395-405M, up from the prior range of $354-394M.

The company expects non-GAAP EBITDA to come in above the $20-45M guidance for the quarter, which ended on March 28.

PLT had $226M in cash and equivalents at quarter's end and plans to defer any debt repayment until Q1 FY21.

The company is suspending its quarterly dividend, which will save $25M.

Plantronics will report Q4 results on May 12.