Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure (NYSE:HASI) announces a private offering of $350M in senior notes due 2025 by its indirect subsidiaries HAT Holdings I and HAT Holdings II.

HASI believes the notes will meet the environmental eligibility criteria for green bonds as defined by the International Capital Market Association’s Green Bond Principles.

Intends to use proceeds to acquire or refinance, in whole or in part, eligible green projects, which include assets that are neutral to negative on incremental carbon emissions.

Prior to the full investment of such net proceeds, the company intends to apply the proceeds to repay a portion of the outstanding revolving borrowings under its two senior secured credit facilities.