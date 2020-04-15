Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) anticipates Q1 results to be consistent with the Co’s previously communicated expectation.

Co. to deliver modest growth in Non-GAAP EPS (vs. year ago).

HUBB says that "Strong results in the Utility Solutions segment driven by ongoing grid modernization and renewable energy trends, as well as footprint optimization productivity initiatives and positive price/cost drove performance in the Q1".

Due to highly uncertain economic environment, Co. is withdrawing 2020 guidance.

Co. has implemented a series of cost management actions to sustain the organization through this economic uncertainty, including: salary reductions (Senior executives ~25% and Executives ~15% in Q2), board will forego its Q2 retainer payments, salaried employees will take a 2-week furlough in Q2 and various other cost reduction and cash preservation actions.

Co. has also drawn $225M (of available $750M) on its revolving credit facility.