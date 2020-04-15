Bank of America is positive on Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) after the retailer increased its capital cushion to play offense again.

"ROST has strengthened its balance sheet to maximize flexibility to excel when conditions return to normal. ROST issued four bonds, ranging in maturities from five to thirty years, to raise an additional $2B in capital. ROST ended 4Q with a cash balance of $1.35B and we estimate that it has sufficient liquidity to sustain no sales for 65 weeks," updates analyst Lorraine Hutchinson.

"We believe the resulting increased annual interest expense to $92mn ($0.17 or 4% to EPS) will be offset by better inventory purchases, helping to drive strong comp growth in a recovery," she adds.

BofA keeps a Buy rating on ROST and price objective of $105 (+20% upside) vs. the average sell-side PT of $101.68.