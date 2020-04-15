Bank of America observes that J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT +1.3% ) would have topped Q1 estimates if not for the COVID-related incentive pay it doled out during the quarter.

AS expected, J.B. Hunt is now seeing additional impacts to its business activity due to COVID-19. "It noted January, February, and March Intermodal volumes were up 7%, 8%, and 5%, respectively, but dropped meaningfully towards the end of March. It expects double-digit Intermodal load declines in 2Q," notes analyst Ken Hoexter.

"As nearly 65% of operating expenses are represented by purchased transportation and fuel expense, JBHT should be positioned to move costs in-line with falling volumes, despite the structural headwind of rising intermodal purchased transportation expense," he adds.

BofA keeps a Neutral rating on JBHT and price objective of $101. The trucker's ample liquidity is highlighted.

