Stocks pressured by dismal economic data, bank earnings

Stocks start with sharp losses as weak economic data and bank earnings reignite concerns over the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. economy; S&P 500 -2.6% , Dow and Nasdaq both -2.3% .

U.S. retail sales during March plunged by a record 8.7%, the largest one-month decline since the Commerce Department began tracking the data in 1992, and the Empire State Manufacturing Index plunged to -78.2, surpassing the index's prior worst reading of -34.3 during the 2008-09 financial crisis.

The data "points to a very severe recession because this is just the beginning of a series," says Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities. "The consumer is not spending."

European bourses also are deep in the red, with Germany's DAX -3.2% , France's CAC -3.1% and U.K.'s FTSE -2.6% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.6% .

In the U.S., bad news continues to come in from the big banks, which are offering an early look at the damage the coronavirus downturn is set to inflict upon corporate earnings.

Bank of America ( -6.1% ), Citigroup ( -3.5% ) and Goldman Sachs ( -2.4% ) all missed earnings expectations today and increased their loan-loss reserves to prepare for a rough road ahead.

All 11 S&P sectors trade lower, with energy ( -5.3% ), financials ( -4% ) and materials ( -3.5% ) suffering the most, while healthcare ( -1.4% ) is down the least thanks to an earnings beat from UnitedHealth ( +3.3% ).

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, sending the two-year yield down a basis point to 0.21% and the 10-year yield 8 bps lower to 0.67%; U.S. Dollar Index +1% to 99.83.

WTI crude oil -0.8% to $19.96/bbl, as demand fears continue to weigh on prices.

Still ahead: business inventories, NAHB housing market index, EIA petroleum inventories, Fed Beige Book