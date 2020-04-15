Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is off 1.9% with analysts moderating price targets, pointing to risks from a flagging advertising market amid the ongoing pandemic/recession.
SunTrust has slimmed its price target down to $110 from $160 - implying 5% upside - pointing to headwinds from ad budgets at large, despite the engagement boost Roku is seeing from the shelter-in-place orders.
A "more conservative" ad outlook means Guggenheim cuts its target to $120 from $150; it's cutting estimates for ad revenue for the rest of this year and next year.
Shares had moved up sharply after Roku reported early Q1 numbers that showed heavy engagement growth.
