Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is off 1.9% with analysts moderating price targets, pointing to risks from a flagging advertising market amid the ongoing pandemic/recession.

SunTrust has slimmed its price target down to $110 from $160 - implying 5% upside - pointing to headwinds from ad budgets at large, despite the engagement boost Roku is seeing from the shelter-in-place orders.

A "more conservative" ad outlook means Guggenheim cuts its target to $120 from $150; it's cutting estimates for ad revenue for the rest of this year and next year.

Shares had moved up sharply after Roku reported early Q1 numbers that showed heavy engagement growth.