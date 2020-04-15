The USPTO has issued new patent to Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL +22.3% ), titled "Serotonin Transporter Gene and Treatment of Opioid-Related Disorders".

This patent covers the treatment of Opioid Use Disorder by administering AD04, an antagonist of the serotonin-3 receptor (5-HT3), to patients with the LL and TT genotypes, which may be identified by genetic test.

The issued patent discloses the differences in treatment and diagnosis based on the LL or SS genotypes as well as on a single nucleotide polymorphism of the SERT gene, the TT genotype of the 3' UTR SNP rs1042173.

The company expects market exclusivity for AD04 through 2032, plus potential Hatch-Waxman extensions through 2037.