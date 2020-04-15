Wedbush analyst Seth Basham is cautious on the home improvement sector on his view that expectations for a V-shaped recovery are too optimistic, despite the recent jump in comparable sales for Home Depot (HD -4.2% ), Lowe's (LOW -5.2% ) and Tractor Supply (TSCO -4.0% ).

Basham advises investors to keep track of new housing data. "We note that HD and LOW U.S. comps correlate well to both existing home sales volume growth and median home price growth as well (on a two quarter lagged basis) and correlate even stronger to existing home sales $ turnover (volumes multiplied by home prices) y/y change on a trailing two quarter average basis (0.81 correlation since 2000)," he notes.

Wedbush sees "substantial risk" for Tractor Supply and downloads the retailer to Neutral. "We also see more risk for HD relative to LOW given an extreme valuation multiple gap and likelihood that HD’s comps suffer more than LOW’s in a recession given its ~1500 bps higher sales mix exposure to the more cyclical Pro customer segment," he adds. Pro sales at Home Depot are 45% of the total vs. 20% to 25% at Lowe's.

The firm keeps a Neutral rating on Home Depot and Outperform rating on Lowe's.

