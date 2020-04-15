Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB -3.4% ) inks an agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology securing exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize antibody constructs based on the SADA-BiDE (2-step Self-Assembly and DisAssembly-Bispecific DOTA-Engaging antibody system) Pre-targeted Radioimmunotherapy Platform developed at MSK.

The SADA technology uses a targeted payload delivery method whereby antibody constructs assemble in large molecules called tetramers that bind to tumor cells. A second infusion of a radioactive payload binds to the constructs to radiate the tumor.

Financial terms are not disclosed.