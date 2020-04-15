Oyo seeks help from investor SoftBank

Struggling Indian hotel startup Oyo will send some employees from its Japan unit to work for SoftBank-affiliated firms (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY), according to WSJ sources.

Oyo hopes to roughly halve its personnel costs at the unit, which has 600 employees and operates as a joint venture with SoftBank's telecom subsidiary and Vision Fund.

Last month, Oyo cut 17% of its global workforce, which left around 25,000 employees worldwide.

Last week, Oyo management said the "balance sheet runway has come under severe stress," and the company will have to furlough employees in the U.S. and other markets.