iMedia Brands +2.5% on Q4 results

iMedia Brands (IMBI +2.5% ) reports Q4 revenue decrease of 21.6% Y/Y to $123.6M.

Gross profit margin declined 50 bps to 30%.

Adj. EBITDA was negative $9.1M compared to negative $5.4M Y/Y.

Operating expenses decreased 2.5% Y/Y to $54.3M, reflecting reduction in G&A expenses.

Net shipped units were 1,645 (-32% Y/Y) & Average Selling Price was $67 (+12% Y/Y).

The return rate for the quarter was flat at 18.4%.

Total customers-12 month rolling were 1,041 (-14% Y/Y).

Total unrestricted cash was $10.3M and additional $5.6M of unused availability on its revolving credit facility.

Outlook: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is not providing guidance currently but believe that television retailing will be less impacted than other businesses because they serve customers without them ever leaving their homes.

Previously: iMedia Brands EPS of -$2.30 (April 15)

Previously: iMedia announces $4M equity financing (April 15)