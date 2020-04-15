Comstock Holding (NASDAQ:CHCI) surges more than three-fold after its annual results point out its environmental services business expanded into industrial hygiene, toxicology, and COVID-19-related services.

CHCI soars 217% to $5.08 on volume of 6.84M shares vs. its three-month average volume of 4,583; it had been halted earlier due upside volatility.

Comstock Environmental Services is also broadened its operating footprint last year into the entire U.S. mid-Atlantic region.

2019 total revenue rose 54% to $25.3M vs. $16.4M in 2018.

Operating income rose to $2.3M in 2019 vs. $0.3M in the prior year.

Net income of $0.9M compares with a $4.4M loss in 2018.

Last year, the company shifted to a commercial real estate development and asset management from its previous focus on for-sale homebuilding.

In 2020-2021, Comstock will further increase its stabilized assets under construction as it completes construction on two additional office buildings at Reston Station and two additional residential buildings at Loudoun Station, while seeking to further expand AUM through strategic asset acquisitions.

Previously: Comstock Holding reports FY results (April 15)