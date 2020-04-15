Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF -0.5% ) warns that the shutdown of its processing plant in Malaysia could possibly affect the supply for critical industries including medical devices and automotive producers; the company said that it has asked the Malaysian government for an exemption to reopen its facility

Production fell 18% Y/Y to 4,465 tonnes, and NdPr production was down 14% to 1,369 tonnes; prices were weaker by ~1.5% to A$19.8/kg

The company said that the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the need to diversify the supply chain away from China; In the March quarter, Lynas supplied just a tenth of its rare earths products to customers in China, down from 38% two years earlier.

Lynas also is taking part in two US government tenders to build rare earths facilities in the state of Texas.